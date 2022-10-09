French League 1 side, Nantes have tabled a contract extension offer of two more years to make Simon who is presently their highest-earning player, the highest-paid player ever in their club history by raising his pay in the new deal according to OwnGoalNigeria.com.

The 27-year-old is said to be open to just an additional year to his existing deal and that impasse is what is currently hindering the announcement of the deal. He is however keen on staying at the club after snubbing several offers to leave the club during the last summer transfer window.

Simon has during his stay at the club shown to be their most valuable player with a total of 47 goals contributions in 111 games in all competitions.

It involves 24 goals and 23 assists, a feat which has seen him win their player of the year twice.