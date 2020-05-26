Residents of Ojuelegba in Lagos, yesterday, defied the heavy rain to queue for the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai COVID-19 palliatives distributed by the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps (NAOC).

Women and children, particularly, the elderly and vulnerable in the society, residing in the Empire area of Ojuelegba, were provided with a bag containing rice, gari, beans, bread and other condiments for the preparation of the food by the officers and soldiers of NAOC.

NAOC Commander, Major General Omotomila Akintade, said the palliative was to assist residents and help them cushion the economic effects of coronavirus disease.

Akintade, who was represented by the Director of Land Services Ammunition at the Ordnance Headquarters, Brigadier General Effafiong Ekpeyong, urged residents to support the Federal Government’s fight against COVID-19, by abiding with the protocols reeled out by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He applauded the excellent relationship between NAOC and Ojuelegba residents, insisting that the force had not had any friction with the community as they have enjoyed sound relationship with members of the community.

Also, Bale of Ojuoluwa Empire, Oladunjoye Davies, thanked the Nigerian Army for the gesture, explaining that they have not experience the COVID-19 palliative from any service, except from the Nigerian Army.