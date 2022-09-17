The President, Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, has said the body was committed to work with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to ensure a drug-free Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the agency, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Saturday in Abuja.

Yahaya pledged the commitment of NAOWA when she led a delegation of it’s executives on a courtesy visit to the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa.

Yahaya commended Marwa for the achievements recorded in the agency under his watch and asked for collaboration in the fight against illicit drugs.

According to her, NAOWA has been following the achievements recorded by the NDLEA in the past 18 months.

“Partnering with the NDLEA will be mutually beneficial as we plan to take drug campaign to the barracks, ” the NAOWA president said.

She said NAOWA was a humanitarian organisation committed to capacity building and empowerment of its members and other stakeholders.

In his response, Marwa thanked the NAOWA president and her entourage for the visit and commended them for the laudable initiatives, which have transformed the association.

Marwa, a one-time NAOWA liaison officer during his military career, noted the important role the association played in ensuring the success of career military officers.

He stated that NAOWA’s support would be required in drug demand and supply reduction, adding that addiction does not discriminate and could afflict any family.

He urged NAOWA to leverage on the NDLEA’s 24/7 toll free helpline: 080010203040, recently launched to assist drug-dependent persons seeking help without stigmatisation.

The NDLEA boss called on Yahaya to facilitate the establishment of counseling centres in barracks across the country to cater for people suffering from drug use disorders.

He also advised the organisation to join the agency in promoting drug test for intending couples before marriage.

According to him, the fear of testing positive will deter potential users from getting involved in drugs.

He promised to support NAOWA in its proposed drug enlightenment efforts, through training. (NAN)