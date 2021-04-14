By Philip Nwosu

Over 1,000 wives of soldiers living in the various Nigerian Army Barracks in Lagos, on Monday, got palliatives ranging from cash gift to wrappers and food stuffs, as the President of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs. Fati Attahiru, visited Lagos, to interact with them.

Speaking to the women in Lagos, Mrs. Attahiru urged them to continually pray for their husbands who are engaged in the battle to dislodge insurgents in the North Eastern part of the country.

She said that the NAOWA has plans to ensure that women within the barracks are engaged meaningfully, to make them useful to their families.

She said that NAOWA was planning a waste to wealth programme for the women in the barrack, to enable them recycle pure water nylon and plastic bottles littering the barracks environment into items that can be used again.

Mrs. Attahiru said that efforts were, also, on to teach the women how to spend less on some household items. The NAOWA’s president commissioned 170 open stores and 150 lockup shops in a plaza inside the barracks, which she said would enable the women to contribute meaningfully to their families.