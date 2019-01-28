The Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) has donated food items and relief materials to 120 widows of soldiers killed by the Boko Haram group while fighting the counterinsurgency war in the North East.

The widows were presented with bags of rice, vegetable oil, and provisions among other items at a brief ceremony held at the Guards Brigade Garrison in Abuja.

In her address on the occasion, the president of NAOWA and wife of the Chief Of Army Staff, Mrs Kalsum Buratai, while consoling the widows over the death of their breadwinners, said the donations were to support the widows reduce some of the burdens they were bearing.

Represented by the wife of the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Mrs Nyam, Buratai said “as you are aware while our husbands are at the war fronts, it is our responsibility to close ranks and take care of our colleagues and the home front.

“As we know, we are facing challenging times with the ongoing war in the North East. It is not easy to be a father and mother all at once; it can be really very challenging but always know that God will never forget you.

“We are here at the instance of the NAOWA president this morning to share some of the burdens of our colleagues who have unfortunately become widows.

“At this moment, we should know that the most difficult work in this life is being the spouse of military personnel because when the men are away on duty, the mothers must play the role of both parents.

“Most importantly, it is for us to never forget our husbands, wives, relatives and family members who have gone to be with the Lord through occupational hazards. We will always remember and celebrate them because they are the true heroes that fought to keep the peace of our nation Nigeria and so many other countries.