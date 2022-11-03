The National President of Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, on Wednesday inaugurated a secretariat at the Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna State.

Speaking at the inauguration, Yahaya said that the setting up of the edifice was another great stride in the advancement of NAOWA and an additional “feather to the cap“ of the 37 Regular Course Queens (wives of 37 Regular Course Officers).

She that the establishment of the secretariat was a mark that the NAOWA Chapter Coordinator at the Infantry Corps Centre (ICC) was in tune with the vision of “Sustaining Legacies and Upholding the Tenets of Unity and Service”.

Yahaya explained that the facility would provide the much needed conducive environment for NAOWA members to hold meetings and other gatherings and also serve as an engine room for the chapter’s activities.

She said that since their assumption of the leadership of the association, they initiated a series of entrepreneurial skills and training for members and the association of soldiers wives.

“We also entered into partnership with non-state actors like SMEDAN who opened up grants for our members”.

She disclosed that training on entrepreneur skills was currently going on for members and barrack youths.

Yahaya urged the NAOWA ICC Chapter to imbibe the culture of maintenance by taking good care of the secretariat and its other facilities.

She congratulated members of NAOWA ICC Chapter on its achievements and called on its leadership at all levels to emulate the remarkable act by setting up legacy projects for which they would be remembered.

Earlier, the Coordinator NAOWA ICC Chapter, Mrs Appolonia Ezugwu, said they hitherto did not have a secretariat from where their activities could be run.

She thanked the NAOWA President for her support and pledged to use the secretariat and its facilities judiciously.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NAOWA began a working visit to the Jaji Military Cantonment on Tuesday where members staged an outreach at the medical centre.

They also visited the cantonment’s zoological garden, schools and had a tree planting ceremony. (NAN)