By Vivian Onyebukwa

The wife of Chief of Army Staff and National President of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Salamatu Faruk-Yahaya, Thursday, laid the foundation for the construction of classrooms, laboratories and a hall, during her official maiden visit to 81 Division, Nigeria Army, Lahos. The projects are expected to be due in fifteen months.

She said that the new projects are for better learning opportunities at the Model Nursery and Primary School, Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ojo Lagos.

The structures, which comprises of one block of six classrooms, I.C.T Laboratory and a 500-seater assembly hall, aims to improve the already existing structures in the school.

Speaking at the occasion, Faruk- Yahaya explained that once completed the projects would provide additional classrooms to accommodate more pupils.

She further stated that the buildings would also create new learning opportunities in areas of information and communication technology, provide a conducive hall for assembly and other school activities as well as employment opportunities.

The project was conceived out of her vision of sustaining legacies and upholding the tenets of unity and Service.

Besides, being the commencement of one of her pet projects, the President explained that it is also a forum for her to show gratitude for the efforts of the past leaders for establishing the school and many more.

She expressed her resolve on the improvement of the standard of the school that will enable it to compete with schools across the nation.

She stated that NAOWA has gone beyond humanitarian services when she said, “With the legacies our predecessors have left behind, you must have business skills and human resource management skills”.

She recalled series of leadership workshops as well as skills acquisition training they have had since she came on board. “Now we are partnering Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to ensure that there is good entrepreneurial skills”, she added.”

A minute silence was observed for the late Maryam Babangida, for supporting the school, and her humanity in general. “As most of us know, the NAOWA Model Nursery and Primary School, Ojo, is the first NAOWA School in Nigeria established by the late Maryam Babangida in the year 1985 as a Nursery School.”



The president expressed her appreciation to the Chairperson, NAOWA 81 Division Chapter, Oghenerukevwe Fejokwu, for her effort and support in ensuring the success of the occasion while thanking other members of the association.

“I want to assure you that your support to NAOWA would continuously be utilised for service to humanity,” she assured the women.

The National President also laid the foundation of fish and poultry farm in Ojo Cantonment, Lagos.