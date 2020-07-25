Bunmi Ogunyale

Napoli have agreed an initial €60million (N27billion) fee with Lille for Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria striker, according to reports is set to sign a five-year contract and join the Serie A side in the most expensive transfer deal of the summer so far.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals in all competitions for Lille before the French season ended prematurely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been linked with several English clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

But Osimhen, who changed agent last week, looks set to move to Napoli after negotiations between the clubs were completed on Thursday.

It is understood the fee could rise to €81million after a number of performance-related add-ons – €1million more than the African record transfer fee Arsenal paid Lille for the Ivory Coast international, Nicolas Pépé last summer.

There is also an option to extend Osimhen’s contract by a further year.

Lille are expected to step up their efforts to sign Jonathan David, having seen a €25million bid for the Canadian striker rejected by Gent this month.

The French club has signed 35-year-old Turkey striker, Burak Yilmaz, in preparation for Osimhen’s departure and have been told they must pay a Belgian record fee of €30million to secure David.