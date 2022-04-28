By Bolaji Okunola

Serie A side, Napoli has banned Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen and his teammates from social activities till further notice, if information published on the club Twitter account is any to go by.

It was gathered that Naples took the decision to outlaw the goal poacher and other members of the team in order to concentrate on forthcoming crucial matches capable of fetching the side next season’s UEFA Champions League slot and a top four finish on the domestic league table.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“The club has decided that starting from next Tuesday, the team will remain together on a training camp till further notice,” a statement on the club’s twitter disclosed.

Stressing further, the handle disclosed that the order was a directive by team gaffer, Luciano Spalletti, whose aim is to ensure his lads maintain a good run in the forthcoming encounters.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Napoli would like to confirm that the decision regarding the training camp was made by coach Luciano Spalletti and the club agrees with it,” the team published.

With 16 goals, Osimhen has been the club’s leading goal scorer and he would be aiming to increase it should he feature in the next four games against Sassuolo, Torino, Genoa and Spenzia.

With a point behind 4th placed team, Juventus, Osimhen’s Napoli is currently 3rd on the log with 67 points. The club is behind league leader, AC Milan (74) points and Inter Milan (72) points.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .