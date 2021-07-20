Napoli boss, Luciano Spalleti has heaped praises of Victor Osimhen by describing him as a complete striker.

Victor Osimhen hit four goals in Napoli’s first pre-season friendly under Luciano Spalletti, trashing local side Anaunia 12-0.

The new coach set his team out in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Matteo Politano, Eljif Elmas and Adam Ounas playing behind Osimhen.

The 22-year-old striker showed the coach a glimpse of what he’s capable of doing as he grabbed four goals inside 37 minutes at the Dimaro Folgarida.

Speaking to the club’s press before Sunday’s game, Spalletti described him as a complete striker, who can still improve.

“He will certainly be a foothold for us and a strength of this team,” Spalletti said. “He is a complete striker, he knows how to score and he knows how to fight for his teammates.”

“It is clear that he also has aspects to improve and this is where we need to work, but it has already given great availability.”

Spalleti will be banking on the Nigerian to help the Parthenopeans challenge for the title next season.

Napoli will kick start their campaign with a game against newly promoted side Spezia at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in August.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.