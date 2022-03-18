Napoli are looking to help Victor Osimhen maintain his fitness as he has become a key cog in their title and European aspirations.

Osimhen has scored nine goals and assisted three times in the Serie A this season but has been playing through the pain to put the Partenopei at the top.

His facial injury in November has seen him use a facial mask to protect his face ever since as the Napoli medical team also help him through other fitness concerns.

According to Corriere Dello Sport via Tutto Napoli, Osimhen is being watched carefully ahead of Napoli’s game against Udinese this weekend. While there are no deep concerns about his current state, he’s expected to be checked for a troublesome shoulder problem.

Osimhen is also believed to be playing through pain in his knee after the game against Barcelona. A separate training session is expected to be held for the attacker as Napoli try to get him ready and fit enough for the Udinese clash.

The Super Eagles attacker is expected to play against Ghana when Nigeria faces their arch rivals in just above a week.