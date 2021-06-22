Italian Serie A side, Napoli have stated their own part of the story as investigation into the actual amount paid as transfer fee to Lille for Victor Osimhen gather pace.

French investigators are looking at the details of the deal after the new owners of Lille raised alarm over the amount left behind by ex-owners who handled the transfer.

Reacting to the investigations, Napoli, according to Corriere dello Sport are not part of the ongoing investigations as they have met all the deadlines for payment due to Lille for Osimhen.

Marrinodinapoli went a step further by saying the camp of the Serie A side is relaxed over the investigations of Lille despite giving an official position of “No Comment”. They feel they have no business in the investigation.

The payment for Osimhen is valid for UEFA otherwise the transfer wouldn’t have taken place in the first place. They insist the total fee of the deal is the reported €81.3 million and not just the €40 million cash as revealed earlier this week.

Although the fee will be paid in installments and that probably explains the lack of profit in the first year of the deal which many said is worth €40 million in cash with €10 million to be paid in bonuses.