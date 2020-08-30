Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso has reacted to Victor Osimhen’s quick-fire hat-trick in a pre-season friendly by saying the club had no doubts about the quality of the striker and that was why they broke their transfer record to sign him.

This is as the authoritative La Gazzetta dello Sport hailed his devastating shot and described him as a “fury”.

Osimhen fired a treble and also provided an assist for Napoli to dump Serie D club, L’Aquila, on Friday.

Former Italy star, Gattuso said afterwards they expect big things from the Super Eagles striker.

“It’s easy right now. You have to make him work, he’s an important player because we paid a lot for him, we had no doubts,” he remarked.

“He gives us something different, which we haven’t had since I arrived (as coach). But you have to keep him calm, with commitment and tranquility we can get the results.”