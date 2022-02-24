Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti, believes Barcelona is ‘as strong as they were with Leo Messi’ and sees one similarity between Victor Osimhen and Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli host the Blaugrana at the Stadio Maradona tonight in the second leg of the Europa League knockout round play-offs. The first leg at the Nou Camp last week ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ahead the testy game with Barcelona, Spalletti said Napoli will rely more on Osimhen, stating “With that header against Cagliari, he proved to have a sort of animal fury which is much-needed in key moments,” the coach said.

“Maradona had the same thing and somebody else should have it in our team. You can see Osimhen has it when he faces his opponents. He has outstanding characteristics and some extra qualities that are not easy to find in other players.”

“We should not be affected by sporadic events, but focus on our strengths which brought us to this position in the table,” said Spalletti.

“Surely, we are looking for a different game than the one in Cagliari. We are not a team for physical clashes; we must keep the ball on the ground.