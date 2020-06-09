Napoli sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli has confirmed the club’s interest in Super Eagles striker but admitted it’s difficult to bring him to Naples.

Osimhen was favored to join Napoli, but Cristiano Giuntoli has disclosed that the striker is a target for many top teams in Europe.

Osimhen scored 19 goals and recorded five assists in all competitions for Lille in the just-concluded season and has been become a top target for Liverpool, Chelsea amongst others.

Apart from Osimhen, Napoli is interested in signing Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic, Zenit St Petersburg’s Sardar Azmoun, and Gremio’s Everton Soares, but Giuntoli said it’s difficult to reach a deal.

“Azmoun, Osimhen, Jovic? They are very talented; it is difficult to bring them to Napoli because they are very sought after. Everton? He is another very good footballer,” said Giuntoli to Sky Sports Italia.

“Purchases from Italy or from abroad? I don’t know we have to see what the situation of these players will be like in two months. We must calmly do the right steps,” he said.