Victor Osimhen may have said he will be 100% ready for the AFCON, but Napoli team doctor remains very cautious about the striker’s full recovery in record time.

Osimhen has declared his readiness to feature at the AFCON, which kicks off in about two weeks in Cameroon.

But doctor Roberto Ruggero has warned the striker is far from full fitness.

“It will take some time for him to heal, usually 90 days,” said the doctor, who helped to design the protective mask Osimhen will now have to wear after his surgery for facial fractures.

“Osimhen is fine, highly motivated.

“If it depended on him, he would be on the pitch already today.

“But we will have to decide when he will join the rest of the team, then there will be a time of regaining full fitness and healing.”