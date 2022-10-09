Italian Serie A side Napoli will hope to continue their impressive run in the league today when they face newly-promoted side Cremonese but without their Nigerian striker, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The manager of the team Luciano Spalletti on Saturday afternoon confirmed that injured striker Victor Osimhen will miss the game.

The energetic striker has been out injured in the last weeks due to an injury he sustained in the Champions League game against Liverpool.

Spalletti said they don’t need to rush back Osimhen and it will be better to allow him fully recover.

“As far as Victor Osimhen is concerned, we cannot risk anything. We want Victor to be available in the best condition. He still needs to train at high intensity”, Spalletti told the club media.