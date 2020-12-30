By Bolaji Okunola

Sister to Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, Blessing has revealed that Premier league giants, Chelsea was the forward’s childhood club.

Blessing, who is married to the player’s agent disclosed this on Instagram while celebrating his brother who clocked 22, yesterday.

The striker was rocking Chelsea’s 2011/2012 home jersey in the picture posted by his immediate elder sister.

“Happy birthday my darling brother @victorosimhen9. God bless you always, I pray,” she captioned the image of the lad who posed for a selfie with the then Chelsea blue and white stripe.

Incidentally, Osimhen’s only goal against an English side was scored in last season’s UEFA Champions League against Chelsea. The April 21, 2020 encounter saw him cancel out Tammy Abraham’s opener in the 33rd minutes but Willian’s 77th minutes goal condemned his former side, Lille to home defeat.