Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen and Napoli have been deprived of the support of their darling hardcore fans on away grounds over the next two months.

Italian authorities on Saturday barred Napoli and AS Roma fans from travelling for two months, with the ban taking effect immediately.

The ban was put in place after serious clashes between Napoli’s ultras and their Roma counterparts last weekend, a mass brawl at a service station that temporarily shut down one of Italy’s most important motorways.

Manager Luciano Spalletti will hope that his high-flying Napoli can maintain their charge towards a historic Serie A title even in the absence of their beloved fans.

Osimhen, Napoli and Serie A’s leading goalscorer, could be the most affected by the ban.

The Super Eagles striker enjoys an amazing relationship with the Napoli fanbase and often celebrates his goals with them.

Four of his 12 league goals have been scored on away grounds, with the 24-year-old finding the target at Verona, Roma, Atalanta, and Sampdoria.

Osimhen will have to find a way to continue to shoot Il Partenopei to victory when they play away to Salernitana, Spezia, Sassuolo, Empoli, and Torino over the next eight weeks.

Napoli currently boasts a ten-point advantage over second-place AC Milan after handing a 5-1 crushing defeat to Juventus at the Diego Maradona Stadium on Friday night.