Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has confirmed that Victor Osimhen is in good physical condition and is set to be included in the team’s squad against Fiorentina at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

The Nigeria international felt some discomfort in his muscle during Wednesday’s workout and was attended to by Napoli’s medical team.

Osimhen underwent additional tests on Thursday morning which gave negative results and excluded injuries.

He participated in full training yesterday, putting him in contention to play in the matchday 32 fixture after sitting out last weekend’s visit to Atalanta due to accumulated bookings.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Asked to provide an update on Osimhen, Spalletti said at Saturday’s pre-match press conference: “Victor is fine, he had a small precautionary stop, but he is fine and he will be there.

“He has trained well and is going strong. Having Osimhen is important but not having him also made us understand the quality of the group and how strong our forwards are.”