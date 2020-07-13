Napoli has reportedly asked Lille star, Victor Osimhen to decide on its transfer offer within 10 days.

Corriere dello Sport claimed the Naples outfit wants an immediate response from the Nigerian international to avoid a repeat of their failed move for Nicolas Pepe last summer and also have time to find an alternative in the event of Osimhen’s rejection.

Osimhen had been to the Italian city to meet with the club’s leaders after his brilliant debut campaign at Lille, where he scored 13 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games.

Meanwhile, AC Milan was making an attempt to hijack Napoli’s move for Lille striker, according to a report from Italy.

It seemed as though the Nigerian international was destined to seal a move to Napoli, as he visited their training ground and met both Head Coach, Gennaro Gattuso and President, Aurelio De Laurentiis in recent days.

However, Milan was now trying to insert themselves into the picture as the player had asked for time to assess his options.

The Rossoneri were preparing a bid for the 21-year-old, and the asking price is expected to be at least €50m, meaning Milan will include some players to lower the cost of the operation.

Reports also claimed that the player was waiting for offers from the Premier League, with Liverpool having been repeatedly linked too.