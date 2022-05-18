Italian giants, Napoli would be willing to sell top hitman Victor Osimhen this summer and has lined up Sassuolo hitman, Gianluca Scamacca as a suitable replacement for the Super Eagles striker.

Osimhen has been terrific for the Partenopeans, scoring 18 goals and assisting 6 in 31 appearances. His displays have attracted interest from top European sides. Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Manchester United are the frontrunners for the 23-year-old’s signature.

According to MondoNapoli, the Partenopeans would be willing to sell Osimhen if a suitable bid comes this summer. And if he leaves, Napoli would look to secure the services of Sassuolo hitman Scamacca.

The Italy international has been brilliant for Sassuolo, scoring 16 goals in 37 appearances. Also, Scamacca could be a decent bargain, as he is valued at €30million as per Transfermarkt.

Napoli paid Lille €75 million for Osimhen’s services two years ago, and factoring his potential, and the number of clubs vying for his signature, the Partenopeans would demand a substantial fee to let go of their star man.