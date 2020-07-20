Tuttomercatoweb, citing the print edition of Corriere dello Sport said Gli Azzurri are in the market for a fullback and had identified Aina as top transfer target because of his flexibility and the ability to play on both wings.

Torino is willing to sell the versatile defender before the close of the transfer window, provided his asking price is met by his suitors. Aina joined Torino on a permanent deal last summer after impressing whilst on loan with the club during the 2018-2019 season. The former England U-19 skipper, who is now captied to Nigeria, is also on the radar of Premier League duo; Everton and West Ham United. He is an international teammate of Victor Osimhen, who is on the verge of joining Napoli.