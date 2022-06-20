With possibilities of a potential Victor Osimhen exit from Maradona, Napoli has lined up Edin Dzeko as a potential alternative, according to TuttoNapoli.
Napoli has also indicated they will go for Dzeko regardless of Osimhen’s situation as they seek a stronger alternative to the Nigerian instead of Andrea Petagna.
The Azzurri are demanding €110m for Osimhen with reports in Italy stating that a £51m bid from Arsenal was rejected.
Osimhen has suitors from other clubs and has failed to rule out a move from Naples. When he was asked about his future, he said, “anything can happen”.
Similarly, Napoli boss, Luciano Spalletti reportedly contemplates submitting a bid for Udinese striker Beto as a backup option for Victor Osimhen. According to Calciomercato, the Partenopei are readying an offer for the Brazilian marksman.
Beto enjoyed a stellar breakthrough Serie A campaign at the Dacia Arena last season.
