There’s, however, been some back and forth dra- ma since Lille and Napoli started talking about the deal, but all that seems to be over now as the player is already in Italy for the formal signing and unveiling to the fans.

The city of Naples and fans of the club have been eager to know the positive update about the transfer, and that would be put to rest this weekend. However, former Inter Milan, Torino and PSG midfielder, Benoît Cauet, has tipped Victor Osimhen to make the grade at Napoli. Osimhen successfully rep- licated his performances at Sporting Charleroi when he moved to Lille last summer, with 18 goals in 38 games across all competitions. Despite less than 100 matches under his belt as a professional, Cauet feels that Osimhen has the qualities to succeed in the Italian top-flight. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he stated: “Osimhen can make the difference, he can make Napoli make a qualitative leap. He is physically strong and, this year, it has exploded in everyone’s face. “He is a truly talented young man. Napoli is a great team and he needs to make the qualitative leap. He needs to explode.”