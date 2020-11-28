Paul Erewuba

SUPER Eagles and Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen, may have come under financial difficulty, following the management of Napoli’s inability to pay players for four months running now.

Following the financial disadvantage of the club, Chelsea of England boss, Frank Lampard is said to be nursing the ambition to cash in on the situation to swoop for major players.

Napoli players are supposedly now in their fourth month without pay, and several star names could be head- ing for the exit door as Gennaro Gattuso’s side look to ease the strain on their finances.

As a result, football.