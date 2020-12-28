Victor Osimhen is still in Belgium undergoing rehabilitation but the Nigeria international is expected to return to Italy on Wednesday, December 30.

The striker has not figured for Napoli since November 8 when he lasted 83 minutes on the turf and netted the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory at Bologna.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder during Nigeria’s 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone on November 13 and the initial return date was set at end of last month but his rehabilitation has not gone according to plan.

According to yesterday’s edition of La Repubblica (via Tuttomercatoweb), Napoli’s top priority is to have him in tip-top condition before they face off with Juventus in the Italian Super Cup on January 20, 2021.

It is not a given that the 21-year-old will be available for selection when the Blues take on Cagliari (Jan 3), Spezia (Jan 6) and Udinese (Jan 10).

Osimhen has missed the last ten games contested by Napoli in all competitions as a result of the ailment and will be pushing to return to the starting lineup when he gets the medical green light from the club’s medics.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side has lost three matches in the Serie A without their most expensive signing in history.