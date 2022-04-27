Napoli is preparing for a summer revolution with Alex Meret likely to leave along with Victor Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Partenopei’s title hopes ended on Sunday following a 3-2 loss against Empoli. Luciano Spalletti is on the brink and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, several players will leave the Stadio Maradona in the summer.

Meret, who made a crucial error against the Tuscans on Sunday, will be put on the market and his contract expiring in June 2023 won’t be renewed.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to the report, Luigi Sepe is one of the candidates to become Napoli’s second-choice goalkeeper next season.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to the report, Napoli is also preparing for the sale of Victor Osimhen, which could be worth more than €100m.

The Premier League seems the most likely destination, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United interested in the Nigeria international.

Osimhen wants to play Champions League football next season, so talks with the Gunners have been put on hold at the moment. Arsenal is the club that has taken the most concrete steps to sign the 23-year-old in the summer.