Manchester United and Arsenal may reportedly have to pay huge money to seal the transfer of the Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigeria international has been one of the standout performers in Serie A this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, along with two assists for his teammates.

It now seems Osimhen has strong interest in him this summer, with Man Utd and Arsenal linked with him in a move that could cost €110million, according to Calciomercato.

The report stated that Arsenal has already seen a bid rejected for Osimhen, but it seems the saga may not be over yet, as €110m could be enough to get a deal done.

Both the Red Devils and the Gunners can’t blow this opportunity to strengthen up front this summer, and may have to accept paying slightly over the odds here.

Osimhen is only 23 and already looks a world class talent, so will surely not be getting any cheaper any time soon – in fact, it’s easy to imagine €110m looking like a bargain in a year’s time.

Arsenal badly needs a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and may even need other purchases up front as Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are about to be out of contract.

United, meanwhile, is short of quality in attack as well, with the club overly reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo, who will turn 38 next season, while Edinson Cavani is another big-name free agent this summer.

