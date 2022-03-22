Napoli will not consider any offer of less than a €100million (₦47billion) for the sale of Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian talisman is one of the hottest prospects in Europe, and he is having a blast of a season at Napoli, scoring 15 goals and assisting four in 25 appearances.

His performances have not gone unnoticed; as some of Europe’s elite clubs have been linked with potential moves for the 23-year-old this summer.

Arsenal and Newcastle could have signed him in January, as there were reports that both teams submitted bids of 60million pounds. However, nothing concrete came out of those talks.

Also, Tottenham, Manchester United, and Real Madrid have been linked to the former Lille man. Nonetheless, securing Osimhen’s services could prove very difficult, as Tuttonapoli reports that the Partenopei would only listen to bids of €10million plus.

Napoli signed Osimhen from Lille in 2020 for a club-record €75million, and they would look to milk out every penny from his sale.

The attacker has earned rave reviews in the Serie A this season and is on his way to becoming the club’s top scorer this season despite his spells with injuries.