Napoli has rejected a ‘mega bid’ worth a staggering £76million from Arsenal for Victor Osimhen, according to sensational reports from Italy.

The prolific Nigerian frontman has worked his way onto Mikel Arteta and Edu’s striker shortlist but it appears the Gunners will have to smash their transfer record to land the highly-rated Super Eagles international.

Arsenal has long admired the 23-year-old, who is now recognised as one of the best young center-forwards in world football following his goalscoring exploits in Serie A.The north London club previously considered a move for Osimhen during his time at Lille, while legendary boss Arsene Wenger also held talks with the player following the Under-17 World Cup way back in 2015, when Osimhen starred in attack for his country.

But a lot has changed since then, most notably Osimhen’s value with Napoli now set to demand a premium in order to agree to any sale this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Serie A club has rejected an opening offer from Arsenal worth £76m (€90m) about N39 billion.

While there is no talk of a bid in the English press, Osimhen is certainly a name on Arsenal’s radar.

The Gunners are expected to spend excessively following the conclusion of the season, even if they miss out on Champions League football on the final day of the Premier League campaign.