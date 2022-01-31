Napoli might have turned down an offer worth €150 million for Victor Osimhen from Newcastle United.

According to yesterday’s edition of Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Napoli had made a decision on Super Eagles striker, Osimhen, before the close of the January transfer window.

The Naples-based newspaper reported that Newcastle United had targeted two Napoli players, Fabian Ruiz and Osimhen, and the English Premier League club would be willing to pay €150 million for the signature of the duo.

It has, however, been claimed that Napoli chief, Aurelio De Laurentiis, turned down the offer from the Magpies as the Blues don’t want to part company with any of their major players after Lorenzo Insigne who has signed a pre-contract with Major League Soccer club, Toronto FC.

Osimhen joined Napoli in 2020 in exchange for €70 million, plus an additional bonus of €10 million tied to his performances in the Champions League.

The 2015 U17 World Cup Golden Boot winner is nearing full match fitness after making appearances off the bench in Napoli’s last two matches in the Italian top-flight.

The 23-year-old had missed eleven matches in all competitions as he was recovering from cheekbone surgery – an ailment that contributed to him missing the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.