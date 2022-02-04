By Bolaji Okunola

Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia has claimed that Napoli has rejected an offer for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from Newcastle United after a bid was made for his services during the January transfer window.

The Magpies are now the richest club in world football following the purchase of the club by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PFI) and are linked to several big names last month.

Newcastle United tabled a combined bid in the region of 140 million for two Napoli players, Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz but Napoli were not willing to do business with the Premier League side.

It has been suggested that Newcastle United made an offer of 100 million euros (approximately N47.4 billion in Nigerian currency) for Osimhen and an offer of 40 million euros for the Spaniard.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Bargiggia told 1 Station Radio via Calcio Napoli 24: “Napoli received offers from Newcastle for the two jewels Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz, around 40 million for the Spaniard; they could have reached even 100 for the former.

“Napoli turned them down and, the players themselves were not convinced by the destination.”

Osimhen became the most expensive Nigerian player in history when he moved to Napoli from Lille in exchange for 70 million euros, meaning the Serie A side would have made a profit of 30 million euros two years after his acquisition if the deal went through.