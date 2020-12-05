Napoli’s San Paolo stadium will be renamed in tribute to club legend Diego Maradona following his death last month.

The Municipality of Naples officially confirmed the name change on Friday as the city continues to mourn the Argentine’s passing at the age of 60.

Maradona spent seven seasons with the club between 1984 and 1991, lifting them to unprecedented success, including two Serie A titles, an Italian Cup win and a UEFA Cup triumph in 1989.

Andrea Carnevale revealed Maradona had promised the Napoli squad that they would win their first Scudetto.

‘With a resolution approved today, the stadium was named after Diego Armando Maradona,’ the Naples municipality said in a statement.

‘The resolution was proposed by Mayor Luigi de Magistris, by the Councillor for Toponymy Alessandre Clemente and signed by the entire city council, which met is Palazzo San Giacomo.

‘Shortly before the executive committee meeting, the advisory commission for city toponymy had approved the proposal of the Mayor, the Councillor for Toponymy and the city council, naming the San Paolo stadium after Diego Armanda Maradona with the name Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.’