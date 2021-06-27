Napoli are preparing to offer Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen a contract extension that will tie the youngster to the club until the summer of 2025.

According to a report by Italian publication Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno as per CasaNapoli, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has approved that Osimhen’s contract is extended by a year and his salary significantly increased.

A huge release clause is also expected to be inserted in the new contract.

Villarreal youngster Samuel Chukwueze, with an estimated market value of €20 million, has a €100 million release clause inserted in his latest contract with the Spanish side.

Osimhen, with double Chukwueze’s market value, could command a higher release clause.

Napoli hope that all these would discourage Europe’s biggest clubs from nursing an interest in the youngster or force a willing suitor to pay top dollar for his signature, says the report.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille last summer for a club-record fee, signing a four-year contract that would keep him in Naples until June 2024 with an annual salary of 4.5 million euros.

The 22-year-old struggled with injuries and the coronavirus infection during the first half of the season, but he bounced back impressively to net seven goals in his last 11 Serie A matches.

