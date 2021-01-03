By Joe Apu

The year 2021 is not starting on a smooth sail for Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen who on Friday tested positive for coronavirus.

Added to his problems is that his club, Napoli has been fined half of his monthly salary – about 250,000 Euros – (N116m) after his birthday video showed he was “reckless” and did not comply with Napoli regulations leading to him contracting Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Osimhen celebrated his 22nd birthday in style in Lagos recently without wearing a face mask and not observing social distance.

According to scorenigeria.com, both the club and coach Genarro Gattuso were furious after they watched the video.

Osimhen’s positive Coronavirus result means his comeback from injury has been further delayed.

He has been sidelined since November, when he injured his shoulder in action for the Super Eagles against Sierra Leone in Benin City.

In October 2020, Italian news agencies reported that Napoli had been prevented from travelling to Turin by local health authorities due to the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak in the squad.

Two Napoli players, Piotr Zielinski and Elif Elmas, and a staff member returned positive COVID-19 tests less than a week after the club hosted Genoa, who have themselves been hit by a spate of cases.