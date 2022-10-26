By Monica Iheakam

Manchester United will have to break the bank to lure Victor Osimhen away from Napoli, as the Italian giants have slammed a N43billon ( €100 million ) on the Nigerian international .

This statement credited to Italian Sports daily Tuttosport via Tutto Napoli is coming amid speculation linking the Nigeria international with top Premier league clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Red Devils are not the only Premier League side linked with the Super Eagle. The 23-year-old is also attracting interest from Chelsea, who signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the recent transfer window.

Osimhen joined Gli Azzurri in the summer of 2020 from LOSC Lille. Since then, the Nigerian has been one of the leading figures for the Serie A giants. However, injuries have been an issue for the 23-year-old over the years.

In the current campaign, the forward has once again been the talisman for a high-flying Napoli side. Gli Azzurri are leading the Italian top flight at the moment.

Napoli have also been impressive in the Champions League this season, beating the likes of Liverpool and Ajax convincingly. The Serie A giants look set to qualify to the round of 16.

Osimhen has been an essential part of Luciano Spalletti’s team’s success in the current campaign. The 23-year-old scored the only goal of Gli Azzurri’s recent match against AS Roma, extending their lead at the top.

United fans have seen Marcus Rashford be deployed in the centre-forward role in most fixtures. The England international is the Red Devils’ top goalscorer in all competitions in the current campaign. However, supporters have doubts about the 24-year-old’s finishing abilities.