Napoli is set to increase their valuation of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to ₦60 billion as the race to sign the 23-year-old heats up.

Osimhen is currently one of the hottest prospects in Europe. The former Lille man has been terrific for Napoli this season, with 15 goals and four assists in 25 appearances.

His brilliance has not gone unnoticed, as some of Europe’s big teams have been reported to be interested in securing his services.

Arsenal and Newcastle wanted to sign him during the last winter transfer window. Also, Real Madrid and Manchester United were in the mix.

However, nothing concrete materialised from those links. Nonetheless, with Arsenal looking to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Manchester United looking for a fiery striker and Newcastle looking to build a solid squad, Osimhen could be on the move by the summer.

Napoli is not willing to let go of their most expensive signing without a fight, as the club is willing to milk out every penny from the sale of the Nigeria international.

Earlier on, Soccernet reported that the Partenopeans had placed a €100million price tag on him. However, Fotbollskanalen reported that Napoli would increase their asking fee to €130million (₦60billion) because of the number of clubs interested in Osimhen.

Osimhen still has three years left in his contract at Naples, and Napoli has the luxury of holding out for their fee.