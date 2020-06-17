Napoli are ready to use 2019 Africa Cup of Nations-winning midfielder Adam Ounas as a makeweight in their bid to sign Lille goal poacher Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

Le 10 Sport, making reference to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, said Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis has a good relationship with his Lille counterpart Gerard Lopez and the transfer of Osimhen could be completed for €40 million.

In the hope of bringing down the striker’s transfer fee, Napoli’s Algeria national-teamer Ounas, who spent last season on loan at OGC Nice, could be moving in the opposite direction.

Osimhen put himself in the shop window following a breakout season in France that saw him score 18 goals and provide six assists for Lille in all competitions.

The 21-year-old has also been linked with English Premier League and La Liga clubs but Napoli are confident that they have stolen a march on their rivals for his services.

The former Sporting Chaleroi star joined Lille last August for a fee of €12 million.