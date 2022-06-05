Former Inter Milan striker Arturo Di Napoli has shared his opinion on who should be sold between Victor Osimhen and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

Despite Napoli qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the two African stars continue to be linked with a departure from the Diego Maradona Stadium, with teams in the Premier League and Serie A credited with an interest.

Osimhen’s impressive displays last season have made him a summer target for Newcastle United, while Arsenal and Manchester United are mulling over a move for the 23-year-old.

Koulibaly is attracting interest from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and Juventus according to Spanish sports daily Diario Sport.

The Senegalese has played nonstop at Napoli since 2014 after joining from Belgian Pro League side Racing Genk, scoring 14 goals in 317 appearances.

Di Napoli has explained why Napoli should be prioritizing the sale of Koulibaly over their record acquisition, Osimhen.

