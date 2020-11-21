Bolaji Okunola

Injured Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen has gingered his Napoli striking partner, Andrea Petagna with a customised Super Eagles home jersey as the team steps up preparation for tomorrow’s league cracker against Zlatan Abrahamovic inspired AC Milan side.

Osimhen, who returned to his base in Italy after suffering a shoulder injury while featuring for Nigeria during the match day 3 outing of the 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifying series against Sierra Leone, handed his ‘green and white’ jersey to the Azzurri forward.

While receiving the jersey, the Italian striker, who has been dragging the Naples’ striking role with the Nigerian soccer star, expressed delight for the gift.

Petagna, 25, displayed the jersey on his verified instagram status with the caption: “Thanks Victor Osimhen love.’ The Italian, who is believed to take over from the injured Nigerian goal getter, has netted two goals in all competition in the ongoing season.

€70million Osimhen has been struggling since joining coach Genaro Gatuso tutored team from French side, Lille. He had netted two goals in all competitions before storming the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, to score his only international goal of the year during the 4-4 draw against the Leone Stars.