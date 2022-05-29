Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could remain at Napoli this summer amidst interests from Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle because none of his suitors are willing to meet the Partenopeans’ €110million valuation for the 23-year-old.

Osimhen had a terrific campaign last season, finding the net 18 times and bagging five assists in 32 appearances. His displays have attracted interest from top English sides United, Arsenal, and Newcastle.

However, the Partenopeans will not let their star striker go without raising a lot of dust.

Napoli secured Osimhen’s services from Lille for €75million two years ago, and with the brilliance and promise the former Charleroi man has shown, Napoli would look to milk out a massive fee from potential suitors, especially with a tough business man like Aurelio De Laurentiis running the club.

According to Napoli Magazine, Napoli’s €110million asking price could discourage suitors from signing Osimhen, and the Nigerian star could remain in Naples next season.

Nonetheless, a move can still not be ruled out, as the major contenders for Osimhen’s services are all financially buoyant.

