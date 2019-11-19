Gabriel Dike

The National Deputy President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Chief Yomi Otubela has made a passionate appeal to the organised private sector to collaborate with the body to tackle the about 13 million out-of-school children in the country.

Chief Otubela, who is one of NAPPS’ presidential aspirants, disclosed this at a roundtable conference in Lagos, said there is a need for the organised private sector to support the body in reducing the over 13 million out-of- school children nationwide.

The roundtable event titled: ‘’Defining developmental policies for the advancement of the private education subsector in collaboration with the organised private sector’’, attracted key stakeholders such as the representative of Registrar, National Examinations Council (NECO), financial institutions, educational service providers, Managing Director, Edumark Consult, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, NAPPS South-West Zonal President, Mr. Stephen Abitogun, NAPPS South-West state chairmen and Managing Director of CEBAR UK, Carol Barlow.

He said part of the issues to be discussed is how NAPPS can key into the corporate social responsibility of the organised private sector to tackle the out-of-school children and other educational issues facing members.

According to him, the number of out-of-school children is on the increase and that it will pose danger for the nation unless there is collaboration to tackle the scourge.

Otubela, who is the proprietress of Lagooz Schools, admitted that the cost of providing quality education in high, thus he suggested the government to establish Education Bank to provide loan at low interest rate to school owners.

He said if he emerges NAPPS president, he will focus on safety in schools among the 31,200 members nationwide and also improve on the standard of education.

“My agenda for NAPPS is safety in member- schools. The insecurity in the country is alarming. I will ensure my members provide adequate security in schools to check kidnapping and violence.

“I will also ensure that the 31,200 members nationwide conduct uniform examinations. This will help to improve standard. Another area of interest is to make education affordable for parents and will canvass for Education Bank to provide low-interest loan for NAPPS members to improve learning facilities,” Otubela stated.

The presidential aspirant of NAPPS described education as a weapon against ignorance, blurred future, lack of self-development, nation retrogression, and bad leadership, adding the approach to combating this menace is an all inclusive collaboration with the organised private sector”.

Otubela said if elected, he will co-opt the organised private sector into a long-standing beneficial working relationship while they open their organisation’s service to over 31,200 NAPPS members across the country.

“As such, we seek your support for the attainment of my leadership at the helm for NAPPS affairs towards the development of private education in Nigeria, and your inclusive benefits” he stressed.

In his remarks, NAPPS South-West zonal president, Mr. Abitogun, acknowledged that it is important for members to collaborate with the organised private sector to improve the quality of service delivery.

Abitogun, specifically urged ICT firms to make their products affordable and also tasked publishers to ensure books that they publish conform with the curriculum. He appealed to them to support Otubela’s aspiration.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Ogunde asked that without private school operators, where will education be in the country. She said NAPPS members should be supported to ensure they maintain the standard.

In his goodwill message, acting Vice Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota, Ogun State, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibe said there are a lot of untapped potentials in NAPPS with 31, 200membership strength and called for collaboration between the body and the university.