Simeon Mpamugoh
A Nigerian sensational rapper, singer and songwriter Nappy Boy has
dropped two new singles. Entitled ’Monalisa’ and ‘Friends are bad’,
the singles were follow up to his fans’ favourite single, “She didn’t
know.”
With the two new music videos on parade, the king of new wave
is giving his fans a treat of his creative works and something to
relish in the music industry.
‘Monalisa’ is an amazing Afrobeat-inspired tune coming as part of
his signature tunes. In the video, Nappy flaunts affluence with
references to Gucci Bags and Versace while he adores a girl so
beautiful that he calls her Monalisa.
The video was shot and directed in Nigeria by Unlimited LA. His second
single, “Friends are Bad,” is an inspired hip hop tune produced by
Chikky Chizzy. Nappy is in touch with his emotions as he delivers
rhymes and melodies in a true pop star fashion.
The video was shot and directed in South Africa by Kyle White. “I am
working hard to make my upcoming EP another wow for my numerous fans
across the globe, because their response and yell-for-more is the
reason I am dedicated to giving them the best. My fans are too dear to
me,” Nappy Boy said in a short comment on the release of these
singles.
