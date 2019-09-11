Simeon Mpamugoh

A Nigerian sensational rapper, singer and songwriter Nappy Boy has

dropped two new singles. Entitled ’Monalisa’ and ‘Friends are bad’,

the singles were follow up to his fans’ favourite single, “She didn’t

know.”

With the two new music videos on parade, the king of new wave

is giving his fans a treat of his creative works and something to

relish in the music industry.

‘Monalisa’ is an amazing Afrobeat-inspired tune coming as part of

his signature tunes. In the video, Nappy flaunts affluence with

references to Gucci Bags and Versace while he adores a girl so

beautiful that he calls her Monalisa.

The video was shot and directed in Nigeria by Unlimited LA. His second

single, “Friends are Bad,” is an inspired hip hop tune produced by

Chikky Chizzy. Nappy is in touch with his emotions as he delivers

rhymes and melodies in a true pop star fashion.

The video was shot and directed in South Africa by Kyle White. “I am

working hard to make my upcoming EP another wow for my numerous fans

across the globe, because their response and yell-for-more is the

reason I am dedicated to giving them the best. My fans are too dear to

me,” Nappy Boy said in a short comment on the release of these

singles.