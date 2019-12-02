Adewale Sanyaolu

The National Power Training Institute (NAPTIN), an agency of the Federal Government and power management giant, Schneider Electricm, have called for more female participation in the field of electrical works. This was even as the duo made a commitment to promote gender diversity in their electrician training program. The call was made at the conclusion of the second round of its training programme for electricians which ended in Lagos recently

NAPTIN Director General, Mr.Ahmed Nagode, who was represented by Mr Ayoola Ramoni, advocated a deliberate strategy to increase women participation in the next batch of trainees, explaining that the few ladies that turned up for the training proved to be exceptional.

“Compared to the last batch, it is good we have registered an increase in the level of interest from women electricians but that is still a far cry from the desired level.”. The electrician training programme, co-sponsored by Schneider Electric, is open to all prospective electricians, beginners and installers, to either learn the profession or consolidate previous knowledge in key electrical installation subjects.

Participants may register for the full course or specific modules. The training is 70 per cent practical to complement classroom knowledge and expose participants to the right way to carry out installations in a sector with limited local human and institutional capacities.

The first round of the training began last May and ended in August, while the second round of the training, which commenced in September 3, was rounded off on the November 26, 2019.

Speaking with journalists at the graduation ceremony of the second batch, Mr Isaac Adeleke, the Training Project Coordinator for Schneider Electric noted that the company doesn’t stop at training, but that it continues with a scheduled follow-up on those who have been trained.

“The quality of delivery is not in doubt. To ensure the application of global standards, Schneider Electric has upskilled NAPTIN trainers through extensive training in France and Nigeria. With the support of the French Development Agency, Schneider Electric also provided a fully equipped laboratory to reinforce technical training”.

On the requirement to register for the programme, he said,”there’s no barrier whatsoever. All it takes is the interest to acquire the needed skill. Whether graduate, undergraduate, or without any formal education; everyone, from beginners to those seeking to refresh their technical know-how are welcome. The plan by Schneider Electric and its partners is to implement the program in three cities: Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt; with Lagos being the pilot city.