Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have arrested one Chika John Nnodim, for alleged involvement in the kidnap of three Ghanaians.

Also arrested were two other Nigerians, Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji, who were alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of the three Ghanaians girls aged between 15 and 21 years, and transported to Nigeria.

Ghana High Commission, Abuja, reported the case to NAPTIP in April 2019, alleging the kidnap of their citizens from Ghana to Nigerian, appealing for their urgent rescue.

NAPTIP spokesperson, Stella Nezan, in a statement released in Abuja, on Saturday, confirmed that the suspects were nabbed by its officials after a painstaking investigation at various locations within Nigeria and Ghana, and have been handed over to Police for further investigation.

She said the suspects were believed to be part of a cross border criminal gang that have been under security watchlist of the government of Nigeria and Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, thanked the officials for their efforts that led to the arrest of the suspects.

She also appreciated the inter-agency support they received in the course of the investigation, with a promise of stronger support and collaboration from all stakeholders.