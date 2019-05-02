Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), said on Thursday, they arrested two officials of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

NAPTIP, in a statement released in Abuja, indicated that the suspects, Salisu Sabiu, 55, and Ibrahim Mansur, 51, share the same neighbourhood with the victim in Dutse, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory.

Its Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli, condemned the act and insisted that the agency would ensure justice is served.

She said officials of the agency swung into action following a tip-off by someone in the neighbourhood. She appealed to Nigerians to support the agency with accurate and prompt information, assuring whistle-blowers of anonymity and protection of identity.

She confirmed that the suspects had confessed and admitted guilt, and would be charged to court and prosecuted under the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.