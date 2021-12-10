From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

In marking the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence from 25 November to 10 December 2021, the Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dr Fatima Waziri Azi, has charged students in Abuja, FCT to desist from bullying.

The DG gave this charge at the Government Girls College, Abaji, at the inauguration of the NAPTIP Vanguard and decoration of the first Anti-TIP ambassador, Mariam Babatunde.

She urged the students to always speak up whenever they are being molested either by adults or fellow students, adding that it leaves a long-lasting mark in the lives of the victims.

“As a junior student, I also experienced bullying. Even though is an experience that I have forgiven my billies, is something I haven’t forgotten. We all remember what happened two weeks ago in Lagos, where a young boy who was dropped off in school to study was bullied to death.

“It is very important for every student to know that the reason why you are in school is not to bully or exercise power over other younger or children you feel you are better than. Bully itself has very long emotional and mental effects.

“I encourage everyone who is experiencing it, to speak up, that is why you schoolmistresses and other administrators. Anyone who is experiencing any form of bullying whether physical or verbal should speak up,” she stated.

The Head Girl, Adeyemi Abisoye, in her remarks, stated that bullying has dangerous effects on the victims. She added that the school authority has established strategies to monitor students activities.

