Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has closed its headquarters in Abuja for two week over the COVID-19 scare.

It, however, exempted certain categories of staff who, according to the Agency, are in critical units and are expected to to keep the office running.

A statement from the Agency, on Sunday, indicated that some state of the Agency had contact with a woman who died of suspected COVID-19-related complications, hence the decision to decontaminate the entire premises.

The statement which was signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, NAPTIP, Stella Nezan, indicated that all the staff members would be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work.

It stated: “The Director-General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah–Donli, has directed officers of the Agency working in the non-critical departments and units to proceed on one week off-duty to enable full decontamination of the headquarters of the agency.

“The directive which is in compliance with the protocol of the COVID–19 followed a report that two officers on Monday 15th June, had close contacts with a woman who died of suspected COVID -19-related causes.

“In the meantime, all officers at the headquarters will be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work.”