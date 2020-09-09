Lukman Olabiyi

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has declared Lagos State endemic for trafficking of children and adults for domestic servitude, sexual exploitation in brothels, street begging and street trading as well as other forms of exploitation.

Director General, NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, made the declaration at the inauguration of the state task force on human trafficking yesterday.

According to the statistics released by the agency, from 2004 to July 2020, a total of 1535 indigenes of the state were rescued by NAPTIP and her partners.

The numbers consist of 1324 females and 211 males were mostly from Ikorodu, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Agege, Alimosho, Eti-Osa, Epe and Badagry local government areas.